    Russian MFA: Constructive role of any state in Karabakh settlement is welcome

    In order to resolve the conflict, there are relevant formats, and they are effective

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Constructive role of any state in the settlement of Karabakh conflict is welcome.

    Report informs, this was stated by the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing.

    According to her, to resolve the conflict there are relevant formats such as the OSCE Minsk Group, the direct dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as meetings between the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia: "We believe that this is enough and they are effective formats."

