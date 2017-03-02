 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian MFA comments over situation on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

    Zakharova: Russia adheres to the principled stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Federation keeps working contacts with the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing commenting on recent clashes on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

    "You know the principled position of Russia, which is aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This principled position was fixed also in the documentary. We adhere to it", she added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi