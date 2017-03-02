Russian MFA comments over situation on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

https://report.az/storage/news/424b301d6f367e21ed6d8fdca5a1d6c4/e2de0549-910e-4a26-96a8-21074e3ab663_292.jpg
Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Federation keeps working contacts with the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing commenting on recent clashes on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.
"You know the principled position of Russia, which is aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This principled position was fixed also in the documentary. We adhere to it", she added.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author