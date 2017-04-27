Russian MFA comments on forthcoming Moscow meeting on Karabakh settlement

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations between foreign affairs ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held behind closed doors.

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The talks will be held behind closed doors, of course, at the beginning of the meeting the press will be invited. As for the comments after, this is the subject of the parties' agreements, there is no secrecy of talks, all will be according to the standards", Zakharova said.

Notably, meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be held in Moscow, April 28.