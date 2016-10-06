Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Kerry's statement regarding Karabakh settlement

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ "I believe settlement of the conflict not depends on any statement, but on practical work that we do."

Report informs Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the statement made by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Earlier, in a statement, John Kerry said settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is impossible ar present.