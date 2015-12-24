 Top
    Russian Foreign Ministry commented on meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Maria Zakharova, Breakthrough on settlement didn't happen

    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Moscow proceeds from the fact that the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group will continue, and as before, the Russian side will continue making efforts to help the parties to reach a compromise based on approaches reached by Co-Chairs.

    Report informs, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, commenting on the meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, held on December 19, in Bern.

    "A meeting of presidents in accordance with previous agreements held in Berne on December 19.Breakthrough on settlement did not happen. Interest in continuing the work of the Minsk format confirmed. The Russian side has a positive attitude to the promotion of political dialogue to resolve the conflict only through peaceful means", said M.Zakharova.

