Russian MFA: Any delivery of weapons to Armenia and Azerbaijan are carried out considering balance of forces

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Any delivery of weapons to Armenia and friendly Azerbaijan are carried out considering the balance of forces in the region."

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the briefing Thursday.

"Russia is connected with the Armenia on allied relations, develops with this country also the military-technical cooperation", said M.Zakharova.

She expressed the hope that this fact will be accepted by Azerbaijan with understanding.

"In the issue of arms supply, Russia acts in compliance with its international obligations, operates within strict export control system as set out in the relevant legislation", emphasized M.Zakharova.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has sent a note to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the information on the entry into force of the loan agreement for the sale to Armenia of Russian arms and military equipment in the amount of 200 mln. USD.