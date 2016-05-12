 Top
    Russian FM will attend the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Vienna

    Zakharova: Risk reduction measures on the frontline will be discussed at the meeting

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is going to take part in the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Vienna, May 16.

    Report informs, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

    According to her, the meeting will provide consultations and discuss the measures to reduce risks on the frontline.

