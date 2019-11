Russian Foreign Minister to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Armen

.

8 November, 2019 14:46

https://report.az/storage/news/feac3ac091d13ef29981d1bf8ddcb138/dc287ca6-14bd-4f9b-b4d3-a334d8f1b4e1_292.jpg Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Armenia on November 10-11, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists, Report's Russian bureau informs. "Lavrov will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The sides will discuss bilateral relations, including ways to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," he said.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.