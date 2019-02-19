Russian Foreign Minister: New contacts prepared on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/93a9b88f16259ed34f16ee48038fd3bb/a8215a73-7b79-4083-9fec-0c399f178ec4_292.jpg

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Minsk Group and OSCE Co-Chairs can only help create conditions for dialogue between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said following a meeting with his Slovak counterpart, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Miroslav Lajčák in Moscow.

"We appreciate the attitude of the chairman-in-office. The co-chairs from Russia, the USA and France work closely together. They have already met with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the ministers of foreign affairs, they are preparing for new contacts, " Lavrov said.

“Considering that a new government was formed in Armenia just recently, it will certainly take some additional time to understand how intensely, how deeply it will be possible to develop settlement processes at this stage,” the Russian Foreign Minister added.

"The co-chairs and the OSCE can only help create conditions for dialogue. Decisions should be taken in direct negotiations between the parties," the Russian minister said.