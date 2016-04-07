Russian FM: We hope ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be observed

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We have noted with pleasure the fact of reconciliation between the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Putin spoke directly with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that the ceasefire will be observed." Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Baku.

"We think that the current situation requires us to actively look at the available agreements and create more effective measures to build trust. Trust building does not mean that we should relax at achieving a comprehensive agreement. Russia, as a co-chair and friend of Azerbaijan will continue to promote the issue on the way, which it proceeded", Lavrov said.