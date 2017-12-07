Russian FM: Russia will continue to facilitate settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/a2d84182b25dfa7e9fdf8e754ca531bb/f3e80f79-dd9e-4fa8-a6d9-062dc1e6269d_292.jpg

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, also as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, will continue to assist the sides in the search for mutually beneficial solutions.

Report informs, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the annual meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

According to him, these solutions must correspond to the principles repeatedly approved by the presidents of Russia, United States and France.

The diplomat noted that facilitating conflict resolution is an important direction of the OSCE's activity.

He also expressed confidence in the necessity to intensify the OSCE's activities in the fight against terrorism, as well as the hope that the OSCE can contribute to reducing tensions in the space of the organization, including the political one.

More than 40 foreign ministers, including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, attended the OSCE session.