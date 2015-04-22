Russian FM: Possible to find common solution to develop solving process of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 22 April. REPORT. AZ / Russia continues to do everything possible to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs that today Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated it in an interview with several Russian media.

"We will continue to work on resolving the crisis. It is possible to find a mutually acceptable solution to move forward the process of settlement of the conflict," S.Lavrov said. Foreign Minister expressed hope that the meetings between both Russian and Armenian officials in Yerevan in the coming days and the meetings which will be held by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during his visit to Russia in May, will contribute this matter.

" I think, it is real time for the solution of this issue (Nagorno-Karabakh conflict)" Lavrov said.

He stressed that Russia stands for normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, as well as for an early peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and also the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.