Russian FM: OSCE Personal Representative mulls expansion of observation mission in Karabakh

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The principle agreement of the sides on expansion of the observation mission in Nagorno-Karabakh has already been transferred to the OSCE.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference following the results of the OSCE Ministerial Council's plenary session in Vienna.

"The issue of expanding the OSCE observation mission on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed in 2016 and at the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents with the participation of the US, French and Russian ministers in Vienna, and then in St. Petersburg in June already with the participation of President Putin", said Lavrov.

He stressed that this principal agreement has already been transferred to the OSCE.

"I know that the OSCE personal representative seeks to practically agree on the parameters of its implementation", Russian diplomat said.