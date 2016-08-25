Russian FM official: I don't believe the US to give patronage to Russia in Nagorno Karabakh issue

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'I don't believe the US will give patronage to Russia in the negotiations held for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict'.

Report informs, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The Russian FM official responding to the question on the proposal during US Secretary of State John Kerry's last visit to Moscow regarding giving patronage to Russia in Nagorno Karabakh negotiations said: 'I don't believe the US to give patronage to Russia in any issue. In this case, it would be a true progress'.