Russian FM: Karabakh conflict parties managed to significantly bring together positions on controversial issues

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia continues to pay a great attention to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. We are sincerely interested in bringing peace and tranquility to the region so that people will no longer die there, borders would open, and economic exchanges could resume."

Report informs, article by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "Partnership based on trust: to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan" says.

He noted that the Russian side is doing everything possible for this.

"We carry out our mediation mission independently and together with the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries - the US and France - thanks to the mediators' assistance, the parties managed to significantly bring together positions on many controversial issues, basically agreed upon basic settlement principles. But Azerbaijan and Armenia differently see the sequence of their implementation. In this regard, our task is to help the parties to find a balanced solution on the basis of existing developments", the article reads.

According to Lavrov, an important condition for moving ahead is a general decrease in tension in the conflict zone and rejection of attempts to use force to solve it: "In turn, Russia is ready to support the solution of the problem that will satisfy all the parties involved, and in case of reaching an agreement - to act together with other mediators as a guarantor of the conflict settlement," Lavrov added.