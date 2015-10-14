​Russian FM: Further escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow urges the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to leave use of force and show political will to reach a compromise. Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mariya Zakharova.

"Unfortunately, the resumption of political dialogue is getting more complicated by the deteriorating situation in the conflict zone, the increase of casualties, including among the civilian population. We believe that further escalation simply unacceptable. We call upon the parties to renounce the use of force, to demonstrate the political will necessary to compromise ", - said Mariya Zakharova.

According to Zakharov, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed in detail during the Moscow visit of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in April-May this year.

"It is also the subject of ongoing contacts of Sergey Lavrov with his foreign counterparts. We are working in this direction in close cooperation with the United States and France. Recently, on the sidelines of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Minister held a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group, which addressed practical issues of settlement on the eve of the forthcoming visit of the co-chairs to the region this month", she added.