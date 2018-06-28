Russian FM comments on upcoming meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia expects effective results from the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, commenting on the ministry's position on the upcoming ministerial meeting.

"If such a meeting is agreed and will take place, then we really wish it effective results and a good atmosphere. Because at present it is especially necessary for solving those problems that are on the agenda, including those of the two states, "Zakharova said.

According to her, the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the most urgent for Russia on the international agenda: The achievement of a settlement on the basis of fixed agreements and agreed positions between the two sides and mutual respect certainly in our interest. Russia's basic approaches to the problems did not change, "the diplomat added.

Notably, in a recent statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, it was said about plans to hold a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the near future.