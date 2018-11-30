Russian FM comments on trip to Moscow by head of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ / “The trip by the head of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh Bako Sahakyan to Moscow does not contradict to Russia's mediation mission in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement," spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Report informs that she spoke at a briefing for reporters.

"This trip cannot be considered a private one. Its status is obvious. It contradicts neither Russian legislation, existing international agreements, nor Russia's mediation mission in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Therefore, the claims to the Russian side, expressed in the recent statement of the Azerbaijani side, are groundless in our view," Zakharova said.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan stated earlier that Bako Sahakyan's visit to Russia was contrary to the obligations of the mediation mission of Moscow.