Russian MFA comments on news about Russia's organization of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The information that Russia will organize a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is untrue.

Report informs, press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) stated.

"We would like to note the actual inaccuracy of the publication [newspaper Izvestia - ed]. According to sources in the Russian MFA, during talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the informal meeting of OSCE foreign ministers in Austria's Mauerbach, a proposal was made to organize a meeting of the presidents of the two countries in Moscow.

This is inaccurate information, as not all ministers were in Austria. On this day, foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have met in Brussels.

Further work on the Karabakh conflict settlement, including the possibility of holding an Armenian-Azerbaijani summit was discussed during the meeting. The venue of the meeting was not discussed", the Russian MFA stated commenting on the issue of journalists.

Russian Foreign Ministry also called on journalists, given the sensitivity of this issue, to refer to official reports, not to doubtful sources.