Russian FM comments on his forthcoming visit to Baku and Yerevan

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov intends to visit Baku and Yerevan in early next week.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Lavrov has told a news conference.

"My visits to Yerevan and Baku are planned at the very beginning of next week. First of all, these visits coincide with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations of the Russian Federation with the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia", Lavrov said.

According to him, agenda of the visit includes bilateral relations, "which are rich".

"We will talk about regional and international problems as well as we will try to understand where we are in the framework of efforts on the Karabakh settlement after the recent meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia", foreign minister stressed.