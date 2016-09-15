Russian MFA comments on consultation over Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Moscow

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ During the meeting, co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) discussed possibility of reaching a settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She recalled that an official information was published on results of the meeting.

Commenting on the possibility of a meeting at the ministerial level on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the near future, M. Zakharova said she had no information on this.

Notably, consultations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group was held in Moscow on September 8.