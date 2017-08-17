Russian MFA: Co-chairs work on preparation of next summit on Karabakh settlement

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has always supported measures aime dat reducing tension in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) Maria Zakharova said commenting on statements of US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland who stated about the necessity of concrete steps on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakgh conflict.

According to her, co-chairs have stated about the necessity of concrete steps; it was discussed at the summits in Vienna and Saint Petersburg: “Along with it, the realization of these steps depends on the good will of the parties to the conflict.”

Maria Zakharova noted that Russia does its best to stabilize the situation and create conditions for the continuation of the negotiation process aimed at acheiving the settlement: “Such an approach has prevailed at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in April of this year.”

The representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry also stressed that presently, the co-chairs are working on the preparation of another summit on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement: “Consultations will be continued on the sidelines of another session of the UN General Assembly.

In conclusion, Maria Zakharova recalled that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the prioritie sof Russia’s foreign policy.