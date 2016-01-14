​Russian MFA calls for intensification of talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ "In 2015, the world was witnessing the intensification of fighting on the frontline with use of heavy weapons and artillery fire."

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow, commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

"The number of victims among the population has risen. This has already been mentioned in previous briefings. The situation is very alarming," said Zakharova.

According to her, it is necessary to intensify the negotiations to reach a settlement.

"We urge parties to respect the agreement aimed at strengthening the ceasefire," said Zakharova.