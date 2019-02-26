 Top

Russian expert: There are good prerequisites for the settlement of Karabakh conflict

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Today there are very good prerequisites for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Russian expert and political scientist, General Director of the Institute for Political Studies Sergey Markov said at a press conference devoted to Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

According to Report, he recalled that Russia is one of the mediators in resolving this conflict.

"Today we have also taken part in a memorial procession in memory of the Khojaly tragedy. We mourn together with the Azerbaijani people," he said.

