Russian expert: There are good prerequisites for the settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Today there are very good prerequisites for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Russian expert and political scientist, General Director of the Institute for Political Studies Sergey Markov said at a press conference devoted to Azerbaijani-Russian relations.
According to Report, he recalled that Russia is one of the mediators in resolving this conflict.
"Today we have also taken part in a memorial procession in memory of the Khojaly tragedy. We mourn together with the Azerbaijani people," he said.
Tural AsadiNews Author