Russian expert: No breakthrough in Karabakh settlement should be expected before elections in Armenia

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ No breakthrough in Karabakh settlement should be expected before the parliamentary elections in Armenia, Russian expert and political scientist, general director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov said.

Report informs that Markov commented on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the nearest future.

"The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh can be unfrozen following elections, but here Americans whose role is yet unclear may get involved," the Russian expert said.

He believes that the chances of the Armenian acting Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan to win the upcoming presidential elections are close to 100%.

Notably, the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Armenia are due on December 9 of this year.