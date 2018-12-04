Russian expert: Current Armenian leadership is non-negotiable

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting in Milan will not bring any positive changes in Karabakh settlement, Russian expert Yevgeniy Mikhailov told Report commenting on the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the margins of the OSCE ministerial in Milan on December 5.

"Despite the efforts of both the OSCE Minsk Group and some European countries, there is the understanding that the current Armenian leadership is non-negotiable," Mikhailov said.

He believes that ultranationalists such as Sasna Tsrer will come to power as a result of December parliamentary elections in Armenia.

"Since they fully support Nikol Pashinyan's (acting prime minister's - Ed.) political statements, it can consequently be assumed that Yerevan will hardly decide to launch peaceful talks about the status of Karabakh by its own will," the Russian expert said.

He expressed the opinion that at the meeting in Milan the Armenian side may raise the issue of involvement of the separatist regime representatives in the negotiation process. "But this is the road to nowhere. We know that official Baku is against it and, consequently, as I said before, the result of the foreign ministers' meeting will be null," Mikhaylov said.