Russian Deputy FM: Moscow aims at peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict through negotiations

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ / Russia continues to work closely with other OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries - France and the United States towards a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said in his interview to newspaper Izvestia, Report informs.

"There is only realistic prospect — a peaceful settlement of the conflict through negotiations. The vital interest of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples in security, stability and development is the basis and political engine of the negotiation process, which Russia strongly supports," Karasin said.

He reminded that as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Russia works closely with other members of the "Troika" - France and the United States.

According to him, the Russian side strives to do its best to assist the conflicting sides in the preparation of peace agreements in the direction of the vector determined by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

"Our position remains unchanged. It is fixed in the foreign policy Concept of the Russian Federation and confirmed during the recent meetings of Vladimir Putin with the leaders of both countries," Karasin said.