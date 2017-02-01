Russian co-chair: We ready to organize meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are ready to organize a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, within the Munich Security Conference".

Report informs citing TASS, Igor Popov, Russian Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, mediating for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict said.

According to him, co-chairs have agreed to consult separately with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian on the meeting: "If the ministers are interested in this, we are willing to arrange a meeting between them".

Notably, the 53rd annual Munich Security Conference will be held on February 17-19.