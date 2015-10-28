Russian co-chair: Our position with France and the United States are united in Karabakh issue

 Top
    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We have disagreements with France and the United States on the international agenda, but the issue of Karabakh, we have unity." Report informs, Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Popov said at the meeting with the leadership of the Azerbaijan community of Nagorno-Karabakh.

    "All countries of the Minsk Group agree that, refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) should return to their land", said Popov.

    He noted that, the issue of security of Azerbaijani citizens is on the agenda of talks.

