Foreign Minister: Russian Citizens with Armenian surnames should inform the Embassy before coming to Azerbaijan

“Russian citizens of Armenian origin should inform the Embassy in advance before arriving in Azerbaijan," Azerbaijani foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report informs that he spoke to Russian edition of Izvestia, commenting on the alleged practice in the country with the non-admission of Russian citizens of Armenian origin to the country.

According to him, sometimes Russian citizens of Armenian origin enter Azerbaijan and make a scandal out of it, based on PR points of view — "people of Armenian origin are aware of the sensitivity of this issue."

"We say: if there are any Russian citizens with Armenian surnames who want to come to Azerbaijan, let them do it! However, they should inform at least our Embassy in advance, since we have visa-free entry with Russia, but the information received in advance will allow us to prevent any excesses, given the emotional background in Azerbaijan regarding the existing conflict. We always speak quite frankly on this subject with the Russian side," the Minister added.