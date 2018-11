Russian and Armenian presidents to discuss the Karabakh conflict in Sochi

Vladimir Putin will meet with Serzh Sargisyan on August 23

22 August, 2017 14:18

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan in Sochi, August 23. Report informs citing the TASS, the meeting will also discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. The sides will also discuss international and regional issues.