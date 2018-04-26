Russian and Armenian FMs discuss Karabakh settlement

https://report.az/storage/news/722e2bbbeb8f0a43ae7cd4b06a692cc1/896d6923-a379-41ac-a12b-86b18f1a8f78_292.jpg© Ria
Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with the acting foreign minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian in Moscow discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Report informs, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova said at the weekly briefing.
"Today a brief meeting took place between Sergei Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, acting foreign minister Edward Nalbandian. In particular, the situation on the line of contact was discussed," Zakharova said.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author