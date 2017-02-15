Russian Ambassador: We once again eyewitnessed how Karabakh conflict is difficult and complicated

Jabrayil. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We came here with a professional purpose, to get information about what is happening here and we certainly achieved the goal".

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs, said Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin, while visiting with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan the village Jojug Marjanli of Jabrayil region liberated from Armenian occupation.

According to him, it was very instructive to visit the village: "There is an emotional moment as well. Because we once again eyewitnessed how Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is difficult and complicated. It is one thing to read, listen about it, and another thing is when you see yourself and talk to people. Therefore, it is yet another signal to us, at least I make this conclusion. Russia was engaged in the peaceful settlement and should continue to do so".