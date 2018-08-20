 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Ambassador: Our goal is to support parties to Karabakh conflict in reaching agreement

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Our official position is well known. We are considering the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the prism of the OSCE Minsk Group, where Russia is a co-chairman. Our goal is to support the parties to the conflict in reaching agreement”.

    Report informs, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference.

    According to the ambassador, at the present time in the negotiation process there is "some movement towards familiarization of the parties with each other".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi