Russian Ambassador: Our goal is to support parties to Karabakh conflict in reaching agreement

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Our official position is well known. We are considering the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the prism of the OSCE Minsk Group, where Russia is a co-chairman. Our goal is to support the parties to the conflict in reaching agreement”.

Report informs, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference.

According to the ambassador, at the present time in the negotiation process there is "some movement towards familiarization of the parties with each other".