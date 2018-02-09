 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Ambassador: OSCE MG co-chairs can't have a specific recipe for Karabakh settlement

    Volynkin: The final decision depends on Yerevan and Baku

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is in the sphere of responsibility of the OSCE Minsk Group. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States are only mediators. And this means that neither Russia, nor France, nor the U.S. can have a specific "recipe" for solving this problem”.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin said.

    He noted that only Armenia and Azerbaijan can agree on the settlement.

    "Russia, together with the United States and France, is doing everything to create conditions for this. So the final decision is in hands of Yerevan and Baku”, he stressed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi