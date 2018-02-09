Russian Ambassador: OSCE MG co-chairs can't have a specific recipe for Karabakh settlement

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is in the sphere of responsibility of the OSCE Minsk Group. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States are only mediators. And this means that neither Russia, nor France, nor the U.S. can have a specific "recipe" for solving this problem”.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin said.

He noted that only Armenia and Azerbaijan can agree on the settlement.

"Russia, together with the United States and France, is doing everything to create conditions for this. So the final decision is in hands of Yerevan and Baku”, he stressed.