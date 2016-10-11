Russian Ambassador: Moscow continues to be active mediator in Karabakh settlement

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Unconditional respect for each other's sovereignty allows Azerbaijan and Russia to play their own role in the international arena. Russia is aware of all the nuances of Azerbaijan's independent policy and relates to Baku with a full understanding."

Report informs, says an article of the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin "Russia and Azerbaijan - 25 years in recent history," published in the collection of articles dedicated to the 25th anniversary of development of Azerbaijan as an independent state.

The ambassador stressed that in dealing with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russia has played and continues to play the role of an active mediator: "We are aware of our responsibility and capability. I hope that Azerbaijan clearly understands Russia's position on this issue. In a current turbulent international situation, understanding of a partner and confidence in predictability is sensible. "