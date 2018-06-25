Russia's State Duma speaker: Azerbaijan always took a constructive position on Karabakh

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh disturbs us”.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin said today in Baku at a meeting with the chairman of the Milli Majlis Oktay Asadov.

Volodin said about the need to prevent the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh from escalating: "You know that Russia is in favor of a peaceful settlement of this conflict… Those who advocate aggravation of relations, all those who do not hear the words and the people's desire to live in peace, of course, chose the way of tension. We must do everything to prevent this. Azerbaijan has always taken a correct and constructive position (on Nagorno-Karabakh - ed.), " - V. Volodin said.