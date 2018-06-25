 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia's State Duma speaker: Azerbaijan always took a constructive position on Karabakh

    Vyacheslav Volodin: The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh disturbs us

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh disturbs us”.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin said today in Baku at a meeting with the chairman of the Milli Majlis Oktay Asadov.

    Volodin said about the need to prevent the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh from escalating: "You know that Russia is in favor of a peaceful settlement of this conflict… Those who advocate aggravation of relations, all those who do not hear the words and the people's desire to live in peace, of course, chose the way of tension. We must do everything to prevent this. Azerbaijan has always taken a correct and constructive position (on Nagorno-Karabakh - ed.), " - V. Volodin said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi