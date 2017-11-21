Russia's Lavrov to discuss Karabakh conflict settlement in Yerevan

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/962e3655d4d9ef118aad2b868722ff28/911842b3-4fb3-491c-8988-a4c204a381db_292.jpg

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov will discuss the perspectives of settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenian leadership on Thursday.

Report informs, Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian and president Serzh Sargsyan.

Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan from Baku where he will discuss the perspectives of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. He said many directions to resolve the situation have already been outlined. “No one is satisfied with conflict, it is necessary to find solution, particularly as the many directions that should lead to the result are already being outlined,” said minister.