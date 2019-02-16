OSCE Secretary General: Russia plays an important role in resolving conflicts in South Caucasus

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ / "Russia plays an important role in the format that were established for the peaceful settlement of several conflicts in the OSCE region, including in Eastern Ukraine, Moldova and the South Caucasus", Secretary General of the Organization for security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger said in an interview to TASS, Report informs.

"If we want to have any hope of improving the existing atmosphere of distrust, if we intend to solve the complex problems of modern security, we need all the players at the same table. As I said, the OSCE is a unique forum for dialogue between East and West, North and South. It is the only place where all the countries of the OSCE region sit at the same table and have equal status. It is essential to maintain a dialogue on equal terms among all countries . Thus, the OSCE will no longer be the OSCE without Russia, " Greminger said.