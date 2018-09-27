"Russia is trying to settle Nagorno-Karabakh problem as soon as possible"

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Baku indicates the high level of relations," Head of department of political analysis and forecasting of the executive secretariat of the "Yeni Azerbaijan" party, Executive Secretariat, member of the Azerbaijan-Iran Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations Aydin Mirzazade said to Report.

Mirzazade noted that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing on a rising line: "These relationships did not emerge all of a sudden, they are a result of decades. Neither Russia nor Azerbaijan is an ordinary country. As a result of the domestic and foreign policies carried out by the Azerbaijani government, our country has become a powerful state in the shortest period of time. In this sense, the friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan serves the interests of both countries. The friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan serves the stability in the region and accelerates development. The countries cooperate in the spheres of oil and gas, agriculture, application of new technologies and in gaining influence in the world weapon market. Azerbaijan is not interested in directing bilateral relations against any third state. It strengthens bilateral relations, make them reliable "

He stressed that Russia is trying to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem as soon as possible:

"Russia is one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and it has relations with Armenia too. Undoubtedly, the ways of solving the Nagorno-Karabakh problem will also be discussed during the visit. Strengthening of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan increases hopes for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.The Nagorno-Karabakh problem is a vital issue for Azerbaijan. Its significance for Russia has recently increased too. Armenis is weakening and people are leaving the country. It further strengthens Azerbaijan's position."

Notably, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has today arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit.