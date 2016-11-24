 Top
    Romanian Ambassador: Karabakh conflict continues to remain a concern

    'This conflict is the focus of Foreign Minister of Romania and the EU's foreign policy'

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Protracted conflicts in Eastern Partnership program countries, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to cause concern in Romania and European Union.

    Report informs, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Iancu said at a meeting with reporters.

    According to him, the conflict is at the center of attention of the Foreign Ministry of Romania, in particular, the EU's foreign policy as a whole.

