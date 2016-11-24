Romanian Ambassador: Karabakh conflict continues to remain a concern

https://report.az/storage/news/3b7933eac276eac859cac6cca0bfb062/3c70abcd-b567-4628-b3f3-bb331dc97f50_292.jpg
Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Protracted conflicts in Eastern Partnership program countries, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to cause concern in Romania and European Union.
Report informs, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Iancu said at a meeting with reporters.
According to him, the conflict is at the center of attention of the Foreign Ministry of Romania, in particular, the EU's foreign policy as a whole.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author