​Robert Cekuta: The US is working at the highest level for Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US is working at the highest level to promote settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, it was stated by US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta at the event dedicated to the 240th anniversary of the US Independence Day.

Commenting on possibility of holding next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in the United States, the ambassador said: "I do not think that the meeting dates have been agreed already, but co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group continue working for the meeting of the parties to reach a comprehensive settlement of the conflict".

Mr. Cekuta recalled that last night US Secretary of State held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on the conflict settlement, "As co-chair of the Minsk Group, the United States is working hard in this direction."