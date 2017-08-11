 Top
    Hoagland: Worsening of Moscow-Washington ties not affected co-chairs' relations

    We should reduce the possibility of military encounters

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Time has come for the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to take steps aimed at strengthening trust.

    Report informs, the US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said in an interview with the Voice of America.

    He expressed hope that certain steps would be taken in this regard in near future.

    According to him, the core for the settlement is the search of compromises which will demilitarize the situation and bring peace, welfare and security to the people of the region. “The U.S. keeps on working with Russia over this issue, despite the worsening relations between the two countries. Nothing has changed in our work with each other; the relations between the co-chairs have not altered. Politicians may collide with each other, but we intend to continue the work,” he noted. 

