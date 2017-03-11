Richard Hoagland: Anniversary of April military clashes should be commemorated at negotiating table, not through fights

Baku. 11 March.REPORT.AZ/ This morning, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs had important talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as well with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Report informs, US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland told a press conference.

According to him, the meeting noted importance of return of the parties to the conflict to the negotiating table: "It was noted that anniversary of the April military clashes should be commemorated at the negotiating table, not through fights. It was stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict. We will deliver the same to officials in Yerevan".

He added that the co-chairs will make a joint statement on results of co-chairs' visit to Yerevan.