Riad Malki: Palestine and Azerbaijan need to demand implementation of UN resolutions on occupied territories

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Palestine need to demand the implementation of various UN Security Council resolutions, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki told journalists in Baku, according to Report.

"We, as a nation whose territories are under occupation, believe in the supremacy of international law. We believe that the best way to find support from the international community is to adhere to and respect international laws, as well as to demand the implementation of various UN Security Council Resolutions”, Report quotes Malki as saying.

According to him, Palestine and Azerbaijan are in the same position, as both countries are waiting for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions regarding their occupied lands.