Resident Coordinator: UN support actions of OSCE Minsk Group

"The United Nations stand for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict"

24 October, 2016 16:58

https://report.az/storage/news/1ca9002f9f75521f3effd2752e014a97/61a3198c-ec0f-4c5a-881a-1d52e8000e07_292.jpg Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations support peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Report informs, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isakzai told reporters. According to him, the UN support actions of the OSCE Minsk Group: "It is a matter for co-chairing countries to find a peaceful solution."