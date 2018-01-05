Reserve Colonel: Horadiz battles are source of pride for Azerbaijani people

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/fe72740d0b9feccb89c92be9dad35ec8/3267730f-54ab-44d6-b576-aef1386f942b_292.jpg

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Horadiz battles, which took place in winter of 1994, are source of pride for the Azerbaijani people".

Report informs, said Shair Ramaldanov, reserve colonel commanding the successful Horadiz operations.

He stated that these battles are source of pride of the Azerbaijani people: "The founder of this successful operation was national leader Heydar Aliyev. After call of the national leader, the staff was mobilized and carried out offensive operations".

Ramaldanov noted that declaration of the ceasefire is not end of the war: "In April 2016, the Azerbaijani army once again showed heroism. After this blow, the enemy has not yet come to itself. The whole world, including enemy Armenia, knows the power of the Azerbaijani soldier. Now Armenian leadership knows what will they face with, if the war begins. They already express their concern. If Azerbaijan liberates its lands from the occupation by military means, Armenian mothers will be in tears".

Reserve colonel emphasized that Horadiz operation was the beginning of these success: "April battles were continuation of it. I believe that we will further have such victories. We will take vengeance on the enemy for our martyrs".

Notably, today, 24 years have passed since the successful operations of the Azerbaijani army for liberation of Horadiz settlement of Fuzuli district occupied by Armenia. On this occasion, former commanders and servicemen of the military unit No 704 have visited the Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs. The former soldiers laid a wreath on the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor.

Then they laid flowers on the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The former military visited graves of the heroes in the Alley of Martyrs, giving their lives as sacrifices for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity, laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.