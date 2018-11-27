Representatives of ICRC visit Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) met with detained persons as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs citing the head of Public Relations Department of the ICRC Azerbaijan Office Ilaha Huseynova that representatives of the organization once again visited persons detained as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in November: "We continue to visit regularly the persons detained as a result of the conflict. According to its mandate, ICRC visits the detainees in order to monitor the condition where they are kept and how they are treated. We also provide opportunity for detainees to communicate with their families. "

Notably, Azerbaijani civilians Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage by the armed forces of Armenia during their visit to their native lands and graves of their parents in the occupied Kelbajar region of Azerbaijan. Hasan Hasanov who was with them during the hostage-taking, was killed. His body was brought to Azerbaijan and buried. December 10, illegal court of the separatist regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life in prison and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years of "detention". Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzadeh was taken hostage by Armenians in unknown circumstances in February this year.