​Representatives of ICRC met with Azeri captives

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross Office in Karabakh met with Azerbaijanis Shakhbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Askerov, hold captive by Armenians.

Report informs citing News.am, Program Manager on Communications of ICRC Yerevan Office Zara Amatuni stated, that representatives of the office had visited S.Guliev and D.Askerov in Karabakh in the evening on August, 11. "The meeting was held under the rules. Azerbaijani citizens gave letters to the representatives of the ICRC, who, in turn, will pass them to their colleagues in Baku" - she stressed.

Azerbaijanis were detained in early July in occupied Kelbajar region.