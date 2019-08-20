Representatives of ICRC Baku office visit Armenian army deserter

On 19 August, the representatives of the ICRC in Baku visited the Armenian national who recently crossed the Line of Contact.

Head of the public relations department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Report that the visit was conducted in accordance with the ICRC's standard procedures.

According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detained individuals to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families.

Notably, on August 12, Armenian serviceman Kazaryan Aro Khaikovic, who escaped from the enemy's military unit in the Fuzuli direction of the front line, was detained as a result of vigilance of our units. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the enemy soldier deserted because of intolerable and inhuman treatment.